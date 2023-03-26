0
Sunday 26 March 2023 - 13:04

US Has No Indications Russia Is Preparing to Use A Nuke: Pentagon

Story Code : 1048829
US Has No Indications Russia Is Preparing to Use A Nuke: Pentagon
The press service of the Pentagon released such a statement on Saturday commenting on Moscow's decision to deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at the request of Minsk, TASS reported.

"We have seen reports of Russia's announcement and will continue to monitor this situation. We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance," the statement said. In turn, the White House issued a similar written statement.

Since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, high-ranking representatives of the US administration have been repeating these statements, commenting on certain decisions of the Russian authorities related to nuclear weapons.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia, at the request of the Belarusian side, would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, as the United States has long been doing on the territory of its allies. Russia has already handed over to Belarus the Iskander system, which can be a carrier of nuclear weapons, and is to complete the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic on July 1, Putin said.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
26 March 2023
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
26 March 2023
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
26 March 2023
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
24 March 2023
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
24 March 2023
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
24 March 2023
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
24 March 2023
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
23 March 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
22 March 2023
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
23 March 2023
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
23 March 2023
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
22 March 2023