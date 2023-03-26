Israel’s Eviction of Worshipers from Al-Aqsa an Attack on Entire Muslims: Senior Cleric

Islam Times - Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Palestine, strongly condemned the raid earlier today by Israeli regime's police on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds and the forcible eviction of Muslim worshipers from the holy site.

He denounced the threats made by the so-called Israeli "Temple Mount groups" about their intention to break into the al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan under the pretext of Jewish holidays.

The Grand Mufti described the regime's raid and the eviction of worshipers as a “severely dangerous attack on the sentiments and beliefs of Muslims,” adding that the Israeli escalation “aims at achieving the interests of extremist settler groups that seek a religious war in the region.”