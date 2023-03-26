0
Sunday 26 March 2023 - 22:28

Yair Netanyahu: US Funding ‘Israel’ Protests

In one tweet shared by the Yair Netanyahu, it was suggested that the Americans are behind the protests against the legal revolution that is taking place in Israel. This, according to the tweet, was in order to pressure the Prime Minister to reach an agreement with the Iranians.

The tweet shared by Netanyahu Jr. read: “The American State Department is behind the protests in Israel, with the aim of overthrowing Netanyahu, apparently in order to conclude an agreement with the Iranians. Is there a Shin Bet in this country?”

He then shared another tweet, this time adding flashing red siren emojis, drawing attention to a tweet from Mark Levin, and an attached article from the alt-right news website Breitbart, which alleged that the US State Department is attempting to topple Netanyahu’s government “probably on behalf of Iran.”
