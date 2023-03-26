0
Sunday 26 March 2023 - 22:32

Putin Denies Claim That Russia-China Cooperation Poses Threat to West

Story Code : 1048900
"This is absolutely untrue," the president said in an interview on the Rossiya-24 TV channel, when asked whether cooperation between Moscow and Beijing posed a threat to the West, TASS reported.

"We are not creating any military alliance with China. Yes, we also cooperate on the track of military-technical cooperation, we do not hide it, but it is transparent, there is nothing secret there," Putin said.

According to him, Moscow is also developing military cooperation with Beijing, including joint exercises.

"By the way, not only with China, but with other countries as well. We even continue it now, despite the developments in Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson. We still continue; it's all transparent, but it's not a military alliance," Putin added.
