Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Strike on US Military Base in Syria

Islam Times - An Iraqi group named Al-Ghaliboun Brigade has claimed responsibility for the Thursday drone attack on the US occupation forces in eastern Syria.

The Iraqi group "Liwa Al-Ghaliboun" or "Conquoreours Brigade" announced the responsibility for the drone attack on the US military base in eastern Syria on Thursday.The armed group said in a statement on Sunday that "Our operation and other operations that will take place with God's permission are in line with the legitimate response to the crime against the commanders of the Victory and also the US crimes in the country and elsewhere in the region.Al-Ghaliboun further said that its fighters intend to carry out more precise attacks with continuously developing weapons against the American occupying forces until their complete withdrawal from their country. "Americans will not feel safe in Iraq and beyond any longer."The US Department of State said it carried out airstrikes on resistance groups positions after a drone attack purportedly killed an American contractor, wounded another, and also hurt five US troops.The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack against US personnel took place at a base near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. local time (1038 GMT) on Thursday.However, local sources pointed out that the target was not an Iran-aligned military post as the US military claimed, but rather a rural development center and a grain center in Hrabash neighborhood, near Dayr al-Zawr military airport. No Iranian was killed in the act of aggression.A military source in Syria told Press TV that the resistance groups reserve their right to respond to the American attack and will take reciprocal action.On Friday, after the Pentagon carried out multiple airstrikes against Syrian troops, a military base housing US forces in the eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr came under a rocket attack.Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), warned on Saturday that iIran will give a quick response to “any pretext” for an attack on its legal bases inside Syria established at the request of the Damascus government to fight terrorism.Khosravi said the US is trying to make accusations against Iran by pursuing a blame game policy and evading the consequences of its illegal occupation of part of the Syrian territory.