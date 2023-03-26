0
Sunday 26 March 2023 - 22:36

Putin: West Building New Axis Like Nazi Germany Did Before WWII

The so-called collective West aspires to "create a new Axis", similar to what Nazi Germany did before WWII, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while speaking on state television on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

Putin recalled that NATO had earlier agreed on a new strategic concept for the bloc.

“Last year, NATO agreed on a new strategic concept for the development of the alliance, directly stating that the bloc intends to develop relations with countries of the Asia-Pacific region… And they are directly listed, these countries, such as New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and others... And they announced that they will create a global NATO", Putin said.

The Russian President also commented on the agreement reached at the beginning of the year between Great Britain and Japan on establishing and developing relations in the military sphere.

Russia is not creating a military alliance with China and is not threatening any country, Vladimir Putin went on to point out, commenting on statements that Moscow and Beijing were ostensibly creating an axis that poses a threat to the West.

Although Russia and China are engaged in military cooperation, there is nothing secret about it, the president emphasized.

President Putin has been giving a spate of interviews for local media over the weekend, weiging in on the weapons being funneled by the United States and its European allies to the Kyiv regime to fuel the ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

Western countries won't be able to deliver enough weapons in Ukraine to outgun Russia, President Vladimir Putin assured on Saturday, when asked in an interview with Russian TV whether Moscow considers Western arms deliveries to Kyiv a "threat" to its national security.
