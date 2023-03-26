0
Sunday 26 March 2023 - 22:44

US Attack on Deir ez-Zor; 'Cover Up for Looting Eastern Syrian Oil': Damascus

Story Code : 1048907
Syria condemned the heinous attack launched by the US occupation forces on some areas in Deir ez-Zor province and affirmed its adherence to ending the US occupation and extending the authority of the Syrian State over all of its territories.

“Syria condemns the brutal attack launched by US forces against some areas in Deir ez-Zor Governorate, which caused several fatalities, injuries, and property damage,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement.

The Ministry added that the US lies about the targeted sites are nothing but a failed attempt to justify this act of aggression which constitutes a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

According to the Foreign Ministry, these aggressions constitute a continuation of the attacks committed by the Israeli occupation and Daesh terrorists against the residents and serve as a cover-up for the continued looting of Syrian oil by the US occupation forces.

The Ministry said that Syria calls on all countries of the world to condemn this American aggression and to stand in solidarity with Syria in order to preserve the unity of its land and people.

On Friday morning, areas of Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria were bombarded by the US; In a letter, US President Joe Biden informed the Speaker of the house of representatives and the senate about his order to attack eastern Syria. 
