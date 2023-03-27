0
Monday 27 March 2023 - 13:34

“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers

Story Code : 1049011
Video footage circulating online showed that IOF soldiers and extremist illegal settlers forced Muslims from the holy place late on Sunday.
 
The large groups of “Israeli” radicals – whose incursion on Sunday came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – were under IOF protection.
 
According to Wafa news agency, the Palestinian Authority’s [PA] foreign ministry called for forcing the “Israeli” entity to comply with its commitments and “halt violations of holy sites in al-Quds, including al-Aqsa Mosque, before it is too late.”
 
The ministry termed the “Israeli” assault on worshipers inside al-Aqsa as “a serious escalation” and held Tel Aviv fully responsible for its consequences.
 
For Muslims, al-Aqsa represents the world’s third-holiest site.
 
This violence comes after the “Israeli” police approved the storming of al-Aqsa at the instruction of far-right “Israeli” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
 
On Thursday, the first day of Ramadan, almost 300 extremists raided the compound.
 
The head of the Islamic Supreme Committee in al-Quds, Sheikh Ekrama Sabri, warned of a campaign against the mosque.
 
He said that the campaign began late on Saturday with the storming and desecration of the al-Qibli prayer hall, urging a rally around al-Aqsa and for a stronger defense of the site.
 
Sheikh Sabri pointed out that the IOF troops are trying to remove the worshipers from the holy site to pave the way in front of “Israeli” illegal settlers to storm the mosque and carry out their acts of violence and desecration.
 
Many Palestinians have called on worshipers to break their fast during Ramadan inside the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque and perform prayers in the mosque.
 
One of their goals is to intensify the presence of Palestinians in the mosque during the holy month to reassert their right to al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of al-Quds [Jerusalem], in light of recurrent raids by settlers.
 
In previous years, clashes erupted between IOF troops and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.
