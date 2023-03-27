0
Monday 27 March 2023 - 13:39

Syria, Iraq, Lebanon And Jordan Sign MoU For Cooperation in Agriculture, Trade

The memorandum, which was signed at the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus, also includes enhancing cooperation in the agricultural field, and exchange of experiences, information, successful agricultural experiences, and the management of nature reserves and gardens, state-run SANA news agency reported.
 
It also includes cooperation in the field of fighting fires, climate change, rural development, agricultural extension, production, animal health and veterinary medicines.
 
“Through the memo, investment projects will be presented in the field of establishing facilities for livestock and fodder, and benefiting from the projects of Investment Law No. 18,” Syrian Agriculture Minister Engineer Mohammad Hassan Qatana said.
 
For his part, his Iraqi counterpart Abbas al-Alaywi described the memo as a starting point for joint work and cooperation in the agricultural sector, on which most Arab peoples depend, adding that it provides markets for selling the products of the four countries.
 
In turn, the Jordanian minister, Khaled al-Hanifat said: “The memo is a translation of the sincere fraternal feelings between our countries and it helps us achieve integration in a way that serves the interest of our peoples.”
 
Lebanese minister Abbas Hajj Hassan further commented by saying “This memorandum is a foundational step for a joint pioneering Arab action emanating from Damascus, and we hope that it will include all Arab countries in the near future.”
