Tuesday 28 March 2023 - 02:13

Iran, Saudi FMs Discuss Bilateral Ties

The top diplomats also talked about holding a joint meeting during the holy month of Ramadan.

The constructive process of restoration of full bilateral ties and diplomatic relations was the main topic of talks between the two foreign ministers.

Earlier on March 23, bin Farhan held a phone call with Amir Abdollahian during which they agreed to hold a meeting soon to prepare for the reopening of embassies.

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat praised the achievements of the diplomatic agreement with Iran in Beijing and assured his Iranian counterpart about the reopening of the embassies of the two countries.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia finally clinched a deal on Friday to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions within two months.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran.
