The Declining Entity: Thousands Of ‘Israeli’ Settlers Rally, Netanyahu Fires Minister

Islam Times - Thousands of ‘Israeli’ settlers have taken to the streets across the occupied territories for a second straight day to protest Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial and unpopular proposed plan to overhaul the occupying regime's so-called judicial system.

The massive protests were held in a number of occupied cities on Sunday, including in the coastal city of Tel Aviv and occupied al-Quds, where Netanyahu’s residence is located.The rallies came just a day after some 200,000 settlers held a protest rally in Tel Aviv as part of weekly demonstrations against the so-called judicial reforms. This is the 12th week in a row that ‘Israeli’ demonstrators protest against Netanyahu's plan, labelling him as "crime minister."In addition to Tel Aviv, a massive protest rally was also held in the occupied city of al-Quds, where crowds gathered outside Netanyahu's residence and at one point breached a security cordon around the place he occupies.As protesters poured into the streets, police used water cannons to push them back from Netanyahu's residence.In Tel Aviv, where hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets since the beginning of the year, protesters lighted a large bonfire on a main highway.Protesters refer to Netanyahu’s plan, which seeks to rob the so-called Supreme Court of the power to overrule decisions made by the Zionist regime's new extremist cabinet and the parliament [Knesset], as a judicial "coup."The changes will also enable MKs to override the court's rulings with a simple majority, while giving them a bigger say in the selection committee that appoints the judges.The new protests came after on Sunday Netanyahu fired the regime's war minister, Yoav Gallant, over his criticism of the controversial ‘judicial’ overhaul plan.On Saturday, Gallant had called on the regime's far-right cabinet to halt the ‘legislation,’ saying the bitter dispute it has caused was posing a threat to the occupying regime itself.Gallant, who is a member of Netanyahu's own right-wing Likud party and used to be a staunch ally of the premier, said, "The deepening split is seeping into the military...," adding that the reforms posed "a clear, immediate, and real danger" to the regime.The minister was apparently referring to a wave of ‘Israeli’ forces, who have pledged not to heed call-ups for military reserve duty if the reforms proceed.Following his statement, far-right minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu to fire Gallant.Gallant is so far the most senior member of Netanyahu's own right-wing Likud party to say he would not support the ‘judicial’ overhaul.He insisted that the ongoing protests, which included growing numbers of the regime's military reservists, were also affecting regular forces, and undermining the regime's security.