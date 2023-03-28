0
Tuesday 28 March 2023 - 02:43

Malaysia Highlights Impacts of Iran-Saudi Détente on Regional Peace

Story Code : 1049112
Malaysia Highlights Impacts of Iran-Saudi Détente on Regional Peace
In a telephone conversation, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian talked about a range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Malaysian foreign minister congratulated Amirabdollahian on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. He noted that Iran is an important trade partner for Malaysia in the region and expressed hope that the relations between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur would expand.

Abdul Kadir further underlined that the restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as two major regional states, will boost peace and stability in the West Asia region.

For his part, Amirabdollahian congratulated Abdul Kadir on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and described the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia as two Muslim countries which have much in common.

The Iranian foreign minister then expressed hope that the ties between the two countries would expand in a progressing and increasing way in all spheres.

Amirabdollahian further thanked the Malaysian government for its policy of supporting Palestine. He referred to the International Quds Day and said Iran believes that Muslim countries should take effective measures in order to help Palestine.

The two senior diplomats also discussed the developments in Afghanistan and Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
27 March 2023
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
27 March 2023
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
27 March 2023
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
26 March 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
26 March 2023
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
26 March 2023
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
26 March 2023
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
24 March 2023
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
24 March 2023
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
24 March 2023
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
24 March 2023
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
23 March 2023