Malaysia Highlights Impacts of Iran-Saudi Détente on Regional Peace

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Malaysia described Iran as a major trade partner for his country in the region, stressing that the restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh will contribute to peace and stability in the West Asia.

In a telephone conversation, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian talked about a range of bilateral, regional and international issues.The Malaysian foreign minister congratulated Amirabdollahian on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. He noted that Iran is an important trade partner for Malaysia in the region and expressed hope that the relations between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur would expand.Abdul Kadir further underlined that the restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as two major regional states, will boost peace and stability in the West Asia region.For his part, Amirabdollahian congratulated Abdul Kadir on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and described the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia as two Muslim countries which have much in common.The Iranian foreign minister then expressed hope that the ties between the two countries would expand in a progressing and increasing way in all spheres.Amirabdollahian further thanked the Malaysian government for its policy of supporting Palestine. He referred to the International Quds Day and said Iran believes that Muslim countries should take effective measures in order to help Palestine.The two senior diplomats also discussed the developments in Afghanistan and Ukraine.