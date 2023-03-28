Humza Yousaf Wins Scottish National Party Leadership Election

Islam Times - Humza Yousaf has been elected the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish National Party.

Yousaf, the current health secretary and by far the most experienced candidate after previously overseeing justice and transport portfolios, beat his center-right rival, Kate Forbes, after a leadership contest prompted by Sturgeon’s shock resignation in February that has been framed as an existential battle over the future direction of the SNP.Yousaf, who had the support of most SNP MSPs and MPs, had promised to continue the center-left, socially inclusive agenda that defined the Sturgeon era.He is almost certain to be confirmed as Scotland’s next first minister in a nominal vote at Holyrood on Tuesday.