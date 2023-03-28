Russia Says Possesses Weapons Capable of Wiping Out Any Enemy, Including US

Islam Times - Russia possesses advanced unique weapons capable of wiping out any enemy, including the United States, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Monday.

"Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with its military advantage However, it possesses advanced unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States, in case of a threat to its existence," the security chief said.The view held by US politicians that Russia won’t be able to retaliate against a US pre-emptive nuclear strike is a short-sighted and dangerous stance, Patrushev stressed."American politicians captivated by their domestic propaganda somehow remain certain that in case of a direct conflict with Russia, the United States is capable of delivering a pre-emptive missile strike, following which Russia will already be unable to retaliate. This is short-sighted absurdity, which is also very dangerous," the security chief stressed.As the Russian Security Council secretary pointed out, "having forgotten the lessons of history, someone in the West already deliberates about a revanche that would inflict a military defeat on Russia".Washington actually violates the sovereignty of other countries while claiming to support free speech and is the world's biggest dictator, Patrushev said."While disingenuously talking about freedom of choice, the United States, which has proclaimed itself the world's biggest dictator, will in fact simply abuse the countries whose sovereignty and democracy it violated," he said, commenting on the upcoming Summit for Democracy.Patrushev emphasized that this event, which was organized by the White House, "certainly takes place within the framework of the US presidential race that has already begun".He believes the summit will be "another meeting in favor of the world order, where Washington wants to play a central role indefinitely, and any dissidents can be expected to be labeled as ‘non-democratic states’.""Once again, the US will proclaim itself the defender of international law and declare that the rest of the world must follow its rules. The geopolitical opponents will be deliberately falsely accused of war crimes and corruption, but as usual they will turn a blind eye to real acts of genocide and financial fraud committed with the approval of the White House," Patrushev added.He also believes that promises will be made to feed the hungry and release those wrongly imprisoned."However, they will remain silent about the fact that about one-fifth of all prisoners in the world are held in US prisons, including those sentenced to multiple life terms. They will zealously support the rights of sexual minorities and impose a ‘green agenda’ on the entire globe, exacerbating the energy crisis in satellite countries," Patrushev warned.The US is using democracy as a cover to disregard regular Americans' rights, he said."The main goal of the modern American political regime is to mislead its own people amid the systemic crisis in which they find themselves. Their democracy is just a beautiful facade of the state system designed to hide the disregard for the rights of ordinary Americans," he said.According to Patrushev, anyone who has closely studied the legal and socio-political systems of the United States has no illusions about freedom of expression and will in this country."What kind of freedom of expression are we talking about when even the former President of the United States is not allowed to speak on social networks and to the press about issues of public interest, and the media are the mouthpieces of the largest corporations and elite groups?" he said.Patrushev added that "the US authorities have made the country's economy dependent on corruption and lobbying connections that go all the way to the White House and the Capitol, while verbally defending fair competition".According to him, the political process has devolved into a clash between corporations that place their people in key government roles.NATO is a party to the conflict in Ukraine, and it makes no secret of its primary goal: Russia's defeat and further division, Patrushev said."In reality, NATO countries are parties to the conflict," Patrushev emphasized.‘They do not hide their main goal trying to prolong this military conflict as long as possible - Russia's defeat on the battlefield and further division," he added.He believes that the issue of the Ukraine conflict will be one of the main topics at the Washington’s Summit for Democracy in late March."They've turned Ukraine into one big military camp. They are sending weapons and ammunition to Ukrainian forces, as well as information, using a satellite constellation and a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles. NATO instructors and advisors are training Ukrainian troops, and mercenaries are fighting in neo-Nazi battalions," Patrushev said.