Tuesday 28 March 2023 - 14:14

North Korea Tested Nuclear-capable Underwater Weapon System

Story Code : 1049204
According to the report, the Haeil-1 underwater nuclear attack drone, deployed in Wonsan Bay, reached the target point on March 27 after cruising along a jagged and oval course simulating the distance of 600 kilometers in the East Sea of Korea for 41 hours and 27 minutes.

The drone successfully set off the test warhead underwater, it said.

The reliability of the weapon system was verified, and all tactical and technical specifications were correctly estimated during the test.

On March 24, the state-run North Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported that the country had tested the Haeil underwater drone, designed to carry nuclear weapons and capable of creating radioactive tsunamis by underwater explosions.

According to the report, the drone had traveled 80-150 meters below the surface of the Sea of Japan for over 59 hours. Pyongyang also confirmed the testing of two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles which were equipped with warheads simulating nuclear ones.
