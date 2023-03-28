0
Tuesday 28 March 2023 - 14:31

Palestinian Youth Martyred After Sustaining Wounds In ‘Israeli’ Nablus Raid

Story Code : 1049213
Palestinian Youth Martyred After Sustaining Wounds In ‘Israeli’ Nablus Raid
Palestinian medical officials and family sources early on Tuesday announced the martyrdom of Omair Loulah, adding that he was severely wounded when eleven Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were martyred and more than 80 wounded by gunfire on February 21 as ‘Israeli’ occupation troops raided the flashpoint West Bank city, drawing international appeals for calm.

At the time, widespread confrontations broke out soon after the Zionist military stormed Nablus with dozens of armored vehicles and special forces.

The 'Israeli' military blocked off all entrances to the city, before surrounding a home with two high-profile Palestinian resistance fighters, Hossam Isleem and Mohammad Abdulghani, who were both martyred.

The Lions’ Den resistance group said in a statement that it engaged in confrontations with ‘Israeli’ occupation forces during the raid, alongside members of the Balata Brigades. Young Palestinians pelted armored troop transports with rocks.

Top Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh described the raid as a “massacre” and called for “international protection for our people.”

Over the past months, the Tel Aviv occupation regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been kidnapped.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where the Zionist forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.

Local and international rights groups have condemned the Zionist regime’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.
