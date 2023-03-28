0
Tuesday 28 March 2023 - 22:23

British Airways Cancels 300 Flights amid Heathrow Staff’s Easter Strikes

Story Code : 1049284
British Airways Cancels 300 Flights amid Heathrow Staff’s Easter Strikes
The airline is axing about 5% of its schedule, with 16 return short-haul flights cancelled daily. It said the majority of affected customers would be booked on to alternative flights within 24 hours, or could be fully refunded, according to The Guardian.

Members of the Unite union voted to strike in a pay dispute with Heathrow, which has offered a 10% rise after years of pay freezes during Covid.

The staff on strike work in the security lanes in Terminal 5, used exclusively by British Airways, and in campus security, checking all cargo entering the airport. The strikes will take place between Friday 31 March, and Easter Sunday, 9 April.

A BA spokesperson said, “Following Heathrow’s requirement for us to reduce the number of passengers travelling during the period of its employees’ proposed strike action, we’ve regrettably had to make a small number of adjustments to our schedule. Our teams are continuing to work closely with Heathrow to ensure that our customers’ journeys run smoothly.”

While BA is the airline most affected, others have been asked by Heathrow to limit ticket sales to try to keep passenger numbers down, with long queues anticipated at one of the busiest times of the year. Contingency staff will run the security lanes, and volunteer staff will be deployed to keep passengers informed and minimize delays.

Talks between the Unite union and Heathrow broke down on Thursday after 12 hours and it is understood there are no more talks planned to avert the strikes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
27 March 2023
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
27 March 2023
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
27 March 2023
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
26 March 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
26 March 2023
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
26 March 2023
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
26 March 2023
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
24 March 2023
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
24 March 2023
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
24 March 2023
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
24 March 2023
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
23 March 2023