0
Wednesday 29 March 2023 - 04:56

No Contact with US on New START Currently: Lavrov

Story Code : 1049338
No Contact with US on New START Currently: Lavrov
“There is no contact on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with the Americans,” he stressed.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty, but was not withdrawing from it. According to the head of state, before resuming any discussions on the continuation of work under the treaty, Russia needs to understand for itself how the document will factor in the arsenals of NATO’s other nuclear powers, the UK and France, together with US nuclear stockpiles.

On March 1, Putin signed a law suspending Russia’s participation in New START.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
27 March 2023
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
27 March 2023
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
27 March 2023
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
26 March 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
26 March 2023
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
26 March 2023
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
26 March 2023
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
24 March 2023
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
24 March 2023
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
24 March 2023
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
24 March 2023
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
23 March 2023