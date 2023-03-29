0
Wednesday 29 March 2023 - 04:57

Kremlin Regrets Berlin’s Decision to Step up Its Military Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 1049339
This was how he commented on a Spiegel report saying that Berlin is planning to increase spending on military assistance to Ukraine from €3 billion to more than €15 billion in the next few years.

When asked how such decisions could affect relations between Russia and Germany, Peskov said that bilateral relations currently “leave much to be desired.”

“Germany is taking an active part, arming Ukraine, flooding Ukraine with weapons. Both directly and indirectly, Germany has been getting increasingly involved in this conflict, therefore similar actions and decisions won’t certainly lead to anything good,” Peskov underscored.

According to Der Spiegel, Berlin has already spent €2.2 billion on arms supplies to Ukraine, also using this money to replace systems that were transferred from the Bundeswehr. As early as this year, the sum is expected to be more than doubled, to over €5.4 billion. At the same time, the German news magazine writes, there are plans to allocate another €8.8 billion for “commitment authorizations,” for which only €1 billion has been earmarked so far.

Thus, assistance to Kiev will be increased to more than €15 billion overall, the magazine concluded.
