0
Thursday 30 March 2023 - 05:13

Many Do Not See US as Global Democracy Mentor: Kremlin Spokesman

Story Code : 1049510
Many Do Not See US as Global Democracy Mentor: Kremlin Spokesman
"America, which still claims no matter what to be the world's mentor when it comes to so-called democracy, (is making) already a second attempt to gather a number of countries it sees as its students in order to engage in moralizing," Peskov said about the 'summit for democracy', TASS reported.

"Those who agreed to attend this class were free to do so, of course. It’s their sovereign right, but here, in fact, many see that such attempts to divide the world into first-rate and second-rate countries are now seen by many with a smile," Peskov noted. In his opinion, the 'summit for democracy' "can hardly be regarded as a serious event."

The second 'summit for democracy' is being held on March 29-30 by video link. It is co-chaired by Zambia, the Republic of Korea, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and the United States. The first summit was organized by the US last December. It was held virtually, too. The US side invited representatives from 110 states and territories.

The list included the Chinese island of Taiwan, but Egypt, China, Russia, Turkey and several other countries were absent. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the event primarily represented countries obeying Washington's policies, and also some of those who, while having their own vision of the international order, wished to maintain good relations with the United States. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described such events as a manifestation of US neocolonial practices.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
29 March 2023
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
29 March 2023
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
29 March 2023
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
27 March 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
27 March 2023
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
27 March 2023
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
27 March 2023
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
26 March 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
26 March 2023
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
26 March 2023
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
26 March 2023
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
24 March 2023