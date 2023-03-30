Colombian Militants Kill 9 Soldiers, Endangering Peace Efforts

Islam Times - Assailants carried out the attack on a military unit that was securing a pipeline. The violence undermines the efforts of Gustavo Petro to bring peace to the country.

Militants in Colombia killed nine soldiers and wounded nine others in an attack early Wednesday on a military unit securing a northern pipeline, officials said, complicating efforts by the country's new leftist president to negotiate a lasting peace.The assailants attacked with long-range weapons and improvised explosive devices in El Carmen, in Norte de Santander state near the Venezuelan border, and the military's preliminary assessment was that the attackers were from the National Liberation Army, or ELN.It would be the deadliest attack by the guerrillas since their resumption in November of peace negotiations with the government, and the violence undermines efforts by President Gustavo Petro to bring "total peace" to the nation of 50 million people.Petro condemned the attack, and said in a tweet that those who carried it out were "absolutely far from peace and the people." He said seven of those killed were soldiers doing compulsory military service and that two were officers.The president called for consultations with government negotiators and international partners in the peace process with the guerrillas. "A peace process must be serious and responsible with Colombian society," Petro said.Some rural areas of Colombia are still under the grip of drug gangs and rebel groups despite a historic peace deal in 2016 with the larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.