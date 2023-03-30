0
Thursday 30 March 2023 - 06:23

US Says Not to Normalize with the Assad Government

Story Code : 1049520
US Says Not to Normalize with the Assad Government
"So broadly, on normalization, our stance against normalization remains unchanged. We will not normalize with the Assad regime, nor would we encourage others," Patel said in a press conference.

A group of former US officials recently urged the Biden administration to counter the region's rapprochement with Syria.

As President Bashar al-Assad is gradually welcomed back into the Arab fold, a group of nearly 40 Syria experts and former US officials called on the Biden administration to more forcefully push back against Syria’s normalization.

“Unconditional regime normalization is not inevitable,” they wrote in a letter Monday to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Opposing regime normalization in word only is not enough, as tacitly allowing it is short-sighted and damaging to any hope for regional security and stability.”

The letter, provided to Al-Monitor, outlines concerns with the Biden administration's approach to Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
29 March 2023
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
29 March 2023
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
29 March 2023
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
27 March 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
27 March 2023
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
27 March 2023
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
27 March 2023
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
26 March 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
26 March 2023
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
26 March 2023
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
26 March 2023
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
24 March 2023