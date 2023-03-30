FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”

Islam Times - Soccer’s world governing body FIFA has stripped Indonesia of its right to host the Under-20 Men’s World Cup later this year after an Indonesian official objected to the participation of the “Israeli” apartheid entity.

“FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” FIFA said in a statement, without providing further clarification. “A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged.”The statement said sanctions against the Football Association of Indonesia [PSSI] were also possible.This comes as Wayan Koster, governor of the resort island of Bali, had sent a letter to Indonesia’s sports ministry requesting that “Israel” be banned from competing in the province.”The governor of Bali also stated in the letter that the provincial government of Bali refused [to allow] the ‘Israeli’ team to compete in Bali.Indonesia, a Muslim majority nation of more than 270 million people, supports the Palestinian cause.Refusing any act of normalization with “Israel”, Indonesian protesters marched earlier this month in the capital Jakarta demanding the government ban the entity from playing in the tournament.