0
Thursday 30 March 2023 - 15:06

‘Israel’ Urges Settlers to Desecrate the Holy Aqsa Mosque Compound

Story Code : 1049621
‘Israel’ Urges Settlers to Desecrate the Holy Aqsa Mosque Compound
Accordingly, some Jewish groups published an announcement calling on the settlers to gather around the gates of the holy mosque next Wednesday during Easter.

The groups ordered their “Israeli” supporters to carry their animal offerings to be later sacrificed at night inside the holy Aqsa Mosque as designated.

Talking in a press statement, Al-Aqsa Mosque’s director Omar al-Kiswani termed the intention of Jewish groups to slaughter offerings in the Holy Mosque as tremendously risky.

He as well stressed that the Islamic Waqf Administration in occupied al-Quds along with Palestinians will face the settlers’ attempt of slaughter inside al-Aqsa.
Comment


Featured Stories
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
30 March 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
30 March 2023
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
30 March 2023
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
29 March 2023
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
29 March 2023
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
29 March 2023
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
29 March 2023
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
27 March 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
27 March 2023
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
27 March 2023
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
27 March 2023
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
26 March 2023