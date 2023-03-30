0
Thursday 30 March 2023 - 15:12

US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot

Story Code : 1049625
The army officer was named as Master Sgt. Juan Paulo Ferrer Bordador, 42, who was discovered in his car in the Pentagon’s north parking lot following a welfare check on March 14, Army officials said on Wednesday. While an emergency crew responded soon after the officer was spotted, he was already dead by the time they arrived.

Since 2021, Bordador served as the noncommissioned officer leading the Joint Chiefs’ Technical Surveillance Countermeasure program – a team which works to identify and thwart attempted espionage by foreign states.

The cause of Bordador’s death is not yet known and few other details have been released, but the Army said it would continue to investigate.

Born in the Philippines and later emigrating to the US, Bordador began his military career in 2004 as a counterintelligence agent with the Pentagon’s Force Protection Agency, and was promoted to master sergeant last May, according to an obituary published online. His time in the military took him to a long list of countries, including Japan, Germany, South Korea, Russia, Canada, Belgium, France and Iraq, in addition to the Zionist entity.

The Joint Staff is made up of all six branches of the military and is headed up by Chairman Mark Milley, the highest-ranking officer in the US armed forces and a senior military advisor to the president, war secretary and National Security Council.
