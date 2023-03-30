Humza Yousaf Sworn in As Scotland’s First Minister

Islam Times - Humza Yousaf was sworn in as Scotland’s First Minister on Wednesday, becoming the West’s first Muslim national leader.

Yousaf, 37, is also the youngest person to become leader of the Scottish National Party [SNP]. He succeeded Nicola Sturgeon on Monday after defeating his rival, outgoing finance minister Kate Forbes.The new first minister vows to revive Scotland’s campaign for independence. He also expressed support for abolishing the monarchy. Nevertheless, Yousaf pledged to “well and truly serve His Majesty King Charles III.”Yousaf’s cabinet includes five members under the age of 40 and a majority of women.“I have made clear my belief Scotland’s government should look as much as possible like the people we represent” Yousaf said.He further added: “As well as being the first ever first minister from a minority ethnic background, I am pleased that a record number of women have agreed to serve, as well as a significant blend of younger and more experienced members.”UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who last year became Britain's first prime minister of color, congratulated Yousaf in a phone call.Yousaf described the conversation as “constructive,” but emphasized that London should respect “the democratic wishes of Scotland’s people and parliament.”Last year, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish government headed by Sturgeon couldn’t hold a new independence referendum without London’s approval.