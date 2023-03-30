0
Thursday 30 March 2023 - 22:28

‘Israel’s’ Gallant Considering Apology in Compromise to Keep His Post

Gallant on Saturday night called for the contentious ‘legislative’ process to be suspended, citing the security consequences of the proposals.

The following day, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that Gallant was being fired, setting off massive protests. Under intense pressure, Netanyahu paused the ‘legislative’ push, as Gallant had sought, on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gallant is still serving as war minister, with no official notice of termination yet handed to him.

Shas party chairman Aryeh Deri and other coalition figures have been encouraging Netanyahu to reverse the decision to fire Gallant, and Deri has been mediating between the two, according to Hebrew media reports.

Deri and Gallant met on Wednesday to talk about a compromise deal with Netanyahu that would keep Gallant in his position, according to the ‘Israeli’ Walla! news site and the KAN public broadcaster.

Gallant is open to apologizing for the timing of his statement against the ‘legislation,’ without walking back the substance of his warning about security threats, the reports said.
