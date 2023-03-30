Two US Army Black Hawk Helicopters Crash on Training Mission in Kentucky

Islam Times - Two US army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission over Kentucky, the US military said.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, army spokesperson Nondice Thurman said in a statement early on Thursday to Reuters, without detailing the number of people who were onboard.The Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear, said in a post on Twitter that fatalities were expected and the Kentucky state police and the state’s emergency management division were responding to the incident.Crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed at about 10pm on Wednesday in Trigg County, Thurman said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.“The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families,” she said.