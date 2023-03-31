0
Friday 31 March 2023 - 00:21

Turkey's Parliament to Vote on Finland’s NATO Bid

Story Code : 1049708
Turkey
Turkey's parliament scheduled a vote on the Nordic country’s bid to become the 31st member of the Western defense alliance for 2:00 pm (1100 GMT), AFP reported.

Ratification is all but certain after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended months of negotiations and blessed Finland’s candidacy earlier this month.

Erdogan controls parliament through an alliance with a right-wing party. Most opposition lawmakers also support the bid.

Turkey's ratification will leave Finland -a country with a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia- with only a few technical steps before formally joining the bloc.

Finland and its neighbor Sweden ended decades of military non-alignment and decided to join the alliance last May.

Their applications were accepted at a June 2022 NATO summit but the bids still needed to be ratified by all alliance member parliaments -a process that stalled once it reached Turkey and Hungary.

Erdogan put up stiff resistance to Sweden’s candidacy because of a series of long-standing disputes.

Sweden still hopes to join the alliance in time for a July summit in Vilnius.

Most analysts believe that Turkey will only vote on its candidacy after the country’s May general election.
Comment


Featured Stories
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
30 March 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
30 March 2023
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
30 March 2023
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
29 March 2023
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
29 March 2023
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
29 March 2023
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
29 March 2023
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
27 March 2023
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
27 March 2023
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
27 March 2023
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
27 March 2023
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
26 March 2023