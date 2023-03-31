Senate Votes to Repeal Iraq War Authorization

Islam Times - The Senate passed a bill that would repeal decades-old authorizations for use of military force in the Iraq and Persian Gulf wars, a move by Congress to reassert its constitutional authority to declare war.

The bill passed on a 66-30 vote with strong bipartisan support, as it did in procedural votes this month that brought together an unusual coalition of lawmakers. As the final vote was announced in the chamber, senators on both sides of the aisle applauded, according to Washington Post.The White House has signaled it will back the legislation, which now moves to the House.How each senator voted on the repeal of the Iraq War authorizationIf signed into law, the bill would repeal the 1991 Persian Gulf War authorization and the 2002 Iraq War authorization. A bipartisan group of lawmakers who support the new legislation argue that it is necessary to prevent abuse by presidential administrations that could use the old authorizations for use of military force, or AUMFs, to launch unrelated combat operations without congressional approval on where and when to send troops.