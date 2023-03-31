0
Friday 31 March 2023 - 14:31

Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus

Story Code : 1049799
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
The “Israeli” regime conducted airstrikes over the Syrian capital on Friday morning at 00:17 a.m. [2117 GMT], Syrian state media reported, citing a military source.

"Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them," the source said.

The aggression caused some material damage, the media outlets said but did not offer any information about any potential casualties.

"The air attacks came from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting a site in the Damascus countryside," the source added.

At least three huge explosions were heard in the capital, the Reuters news agency, meanwhile, reported, citing witnesses.

The “Israeli” airstrikes came only a day after the regime carried out missile attacks on areas near Damascus from the direction of the 1967-present occupied territory, inflicting some material losses and injuring two Syrian soldiers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
31 March 2023
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
31 March 2023
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
31 March 2023
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
30 March 2023
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
30 March 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
30 March 2023
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
30 March 2023
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
29 March 2023
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
US Stops Sharing Nuke Arms Data with Russia Under START Treaty
29 March 2023
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
Iran FM Spox: “Israeli” Regime Is Only Entity US Really Committed To
29 March 2023
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
China Issues Warning Over Taiwan Leader’s Visit to US
29 March 2023
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
27 March 2023