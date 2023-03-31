Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus

Islam Times - Syria's air defenses confronted another round of “Israeli” aggression targeting the Arab country's capital of Damascus.

The “Israeli” regime conducted airstrikes over the Syrian capital on Friday morning at 00:17 a.m. [2117 GMT], Syrian state media reported, citing a military source."Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them," the source said.The aggression caused some material damage, the media outlets said but did not offer any information about any potential casualties."The air attacks came from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting a site in the Damascus countryside," the source added.At least three huge explosions were heard in the capital, the Reuters news agency, meanwhile, reported, citing witnesses.The “Israeli” airstrikes came only a day after the regime carried out missile attacks on areas near Damascus from the direction of the 1967-present occupied territory, inflicting some material losses and injuring two Syrian soldiers.