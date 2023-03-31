0
Friday 31 March 2023 - 22:53

IRGC Officer Martyred in Israeli Strike in Syria

Story Code : 1049877
IRGC Officer Martyred in Israeli Strike in Syria
The IRGC Public Relations department announced in a statement that ‘Milad Heidari’, an officer working as a military advisor in Syria, has been martyred in a criminal strike carried out by the Zionist regime in the vicinity of Damascus early Friday, March 31.

The statement also condemned the influential international organizations’ silence and inaction on the Zionist regime’s recurrent crimes and acts of aggression and its continuous violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as a sovereign member state of the United Nations.

“The fake and criminal Zionist regime will undoubtedly receive the response for this crime,” the IRGC added.

In a statement on Friday morning, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani vehemently condemned the attacks that the “aggressive Zionist regime” has conducted against a number of sites in Damascus and its suburbs on Thursday and Friday.

He said it is shocking and distressing that the international community has failed to show an expected and deterrent reaction to the continuous military attacks by the Zionist regime against Syria, which have targeted civilian airports and even residential areas, noting that such muted response has encouraged the Israeli regime to continue violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign member state of the United Nations and to repeat crimes against the Syrian citizens and military forces.

The Zionist regime has carried out hundreds of air attacks against targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including two missile strikes this month on Aleppo International Airport, which marked the third attack by Israeli forces on the air transport facility in six months.
