Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment

Islam Times - Former President Donald Trump raised more than $4 million in the 24 hours after news of his indictment in Manhattan became public, according to figures released by his campaign Friday.

The Trump campaign said that more than 25% of the donations came from first-time donors to the former president, "further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary."Trump's campaign sent out more than a half-dozen fundraising solicitations over email in less than 24 hours after his indictment, and he called for donations on his Truth Social platform as well.A campaign official also told NBC News that it received 16,000 volunteer sign-ups over the past day as well.The former president faces about 30 charges in relation to document fraud stemming from hush money he allegedly paid to cover up years-old affairs, two sources familiar told NBC News following news of Trump’s indictment, which remains under seal until Trump appears in court for his arraignment.Subject lines on his fundraising emails included "America needs you right now," "BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTED," "RUMORED DETAILS OF MY ARREST" and "Yes, I've been indicted, BUT."On Truth Social, Trump wrote: "If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything.""If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution to donaldjtrump.com," he added.Initially following the launch of his 2024 bid in November, the Trump struggled to raise money; he pulled in just $9.5 million over the last six weeks of the year through the campaign and a joint fundraising committee.Trump wasn't the only one taking advantage of the news to bring in some cash. Plenty of other Republicans and Democrats blasted out solicitations to their supporters as well.Republicans, including potential 2024 rivals and battleground Senate candidates, have jumped to Trump’s defense and criticized the indictment in its aftermath.A national Republican strategist said national GOP campaign groups have seen a spike in digital fundraising since Trump was indicted.“We’ve seen a massive fundraising spike on the digital front as a result of this," this person said. "The base is on fire about this."A Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday found that 93% of Republicans and 72% of independent voters felt the Manhattan investigation was mainly motivated by politics rather than the law.However, that same survey found that 53% of independent voters believe criminal charges should be disqualifying for Trump's presidential bid. Just 20% of Republicans felt that way.