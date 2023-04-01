0
Saturday 1 April 2023 - 15:07

Russia to Consider ‘NATO Peacekeepers’ as Targets if Deployed in Ukraine: Medvedev

Story Code : 1050009
Russia to Consider ‘NATO Peacekeepers’ as Targets if Deployed in Ukraine: Medvedev
"They will be a legitimate target for our armed forces if they are placed on the front line without the consent of Russia with weapons in their hands and directly threaten us," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the ex-president, the West’s real goal is to establish a ceasefire on the front line that is favorable to them.

"It is clear that the so-called NATO peacekeepers are simply going to enter the conflict on the side of our enemies [Ukraine] … Unleash that very third world war, which they so fear when they talk," Medvedev said.

Earlier in March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the European Union is one step ahead from discussing sending military of some peacekeeping type in Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
1 April 2023
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
1 April 2023
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
1 April 2023
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
31 March 2023
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
31 March 2023
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
31 March 2023
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
31 March 2023
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
30 March 2023
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
30 March 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
30 March 2023
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
30 March 2023
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
29 March 2023