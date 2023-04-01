EU Chief Von der Leyen Could Become New NATO SG

Islam Times - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could become the new NATO head in October of this year, a British tabloid reported, citing a diplomatic source.

A number of NATO member states have suggested that von der Leyen take over the alliance, the source said.Nonetheless, the United Kingdom would likely veto Ursula von der Leyen’s appointment due to her poor past performance as German Defense Minister, UK sources told journalists on Friday.Current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to step down in the fall of 2023. Stoltenberg's term as secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.Ursula von der Leyen’s term as European Commission President does not end until next year.In February, the Foreign Policy journal reported that the selection of a successor to the current NATO Secretary General will be happening through consultations between members of the alliance, with the ultimate decision based on consensus, although the US, Germany, France and the UK exercise substantial influence during the process.