0
Saturday 1 April 2023 - 15:15

EU Chief Von der Leyen Could Become New NATO SG

Story Code : 1050012
EU Chief Von der Leyen Could Become New NATO SG
A number of NATO member states have suggested that von der Leyen take over the alliance, the source said.

Nonetheless, the United Kingdom would likely veto Ursula von der Leyen’s appointment due to her poor past performance as German Defense Minister, UK sources told journalists on Friday.

Current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to step down in the fall of 2023. Stoltenberg's term as secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

Ursula von der Leyen’s term as European Commission President does not end until next year.

In February, the Foreign Policy journal reported that the selection of a successor to the current NATO Secretary General will be happening through consultations between members of the alliance, with the ultimate decision based on consensus, although the US, Germany, France and the UK exercise substantial influence during the process.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
1 April 2023
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
1 April 2023
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
1 April 2023
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
31 March 2023
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
31 March 2023
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
31 March 2023
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
31 March 2023
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
30 March 2023
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
30 March 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
30 March 2023
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
30 March 2023
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
29 March 2023