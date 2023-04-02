0
Sunday 2 April 2023 - 01:17

Biden Set to Skip Coronation of King Charles

Story Code : 1050076
Biden Set to Skip Coronation of King Charles
According to a “source close to the Biden administration” quoted by the newspaper, “foreign travel takes a fair amount out of” the 80-year-old US leader.

He added that Washington was trying to restrict Biden’s foreign trips “to the essentials, and they may just think twice about crossing the Atlantic twice in quick succession,” referring to the president’s upcoming visit to Northern Ireland.

However, Washington wants to avoid the perception of a snub to the UK, and still intends to dispatch a high-level delegation to the ceremony, which could include First Lady Jill Biden, the report says. One Telegraph source also indicated that there “may still be some efforts under way to see if Biden can be persuaded to come to the coronation,” with another confirming that the White House had not made a final decision yet.

Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, and Buckingham Palace have had a “cordial and diplomatic” conversation with Washington on the matter, according to the report.

UK officials have reportedly been told that the US president already has other commitments. Commenting on the White House’s stance on the coronation, a Telegraph source noted that “they may think that he came to the [Queen’s] funeral, and that’s kind of enough.”

However, Biden could meet Charles III on April 11 during his planned trip to Northern Ireland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a landmark accord that largely put an end to political violence between nationalists and unionists.

The coronation itself is scheduled for May 6, eight months after Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch to date, passed away. The ceremony, which will take place in Westminster Abbey in London, is expected to be attended by some 2,000 people, including dozens of heads of state.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
1 April 2023
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
1 April 2023
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
1 April 2023
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
31 March 2023
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
31 March 2023
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
31 March 2023
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
31 March 2023
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
30 March 2023
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
30 March 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
30 March 2023
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
30 March 2023
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
29 March 2023