Syria: “Israeli” Airstrikes Show “Close Coordination” with Terrorist Groups

Islam Times - Syria's Foreign Ministry says the constant “Israeli” airstrikes on Damascus show the level of coordination between the “Israeli” occupying regime and terrorist groups.

In a statement, the ministry reacted to an “Israeli” airstrike that hit the suburbs of Damascus earlier in the day that claimed the life of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] military advisor while also causing some material damage.The ministry said the "barbaric" aggression was coordinated with terrorist groups that launched an attack against Syrian forces in Dana, Idlib province, on the same day. "These repeated attacks show the close coordination between the terrorists of ‘Israel’ and terrorist groups."The coordination proves beyond any doubt the deliberate intentions against Syria with the aim of prolonging the crisis and depleting the country's capabilities, added the statement.Damascus is ready to face all these "fascist aggressions" and exercise its sovereignty over all its territories, stressed the ministry.Meanwhile, the Syrian Ministry of Defense said on Friday that the army had repelled two attacks by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] Takfiri terrorists in Aleppo and Idlib in the past two days.“Israeli” fighter jets entered Syrian territory from the northern occupied Golan Heights very early on Friday morning at 00:17 Damascus Local Time and targeted a facility in the suburbs of Damascus, SANA reported.The statement slammed the silence and inaction of the international bodies over the repeated Israeli attacks on Syria and the continued violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the independent UN member state.The IRG said in a statement that one of its officers named Milad Heidari was martyred in the airstrike.The force also pledged a response to the crime. "The fake and criminal Zionist regime will surely receive a response to this crime," it said.The attack, which was partly intercepted by the Syria air defenses, came less than 24 hours after another airstrike that targeted sites in Damascus, wounding two soldiers and causing material damage.Known as one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011, the “Israeli” regime frequently violate Syrian sovereignty and target military positions.It specifically targets bases of the resistance movement which have played a vital role in helping the Syrian army fight foreign-backed terrorists.The “Israeli” entity largely remains silent about the attacks. Damascus has repeatedly complained to the UN over “Israeli” assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.