Sunday 2 April 2023 - 02:07

‘Israeli’ Government Is Reorganizing After 13 Weeks of Anti-overhaul Protests

Protests, rounding off a tumultuous week in the occupation entity, were planned for some 150 locations, with the central rally to take place in Tel Aviv.

Organizers noted that hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest the contentious overhaul, and called for the demonstrations to continue.

Protest leaders likened the pause announced by Netanyahu to the situation in Poland in 2017, where the president silenced protests against a judicial overhaul with a veto and calls for unity, before later enacting almost identical ‘legislation.’

“Just like in Poland, the government is taking time to reorganize in order to pass the ‘judicial’ coup. It is the job of the people to stand up and protest,” protest leaders said in a statement.

Protest organizers said that recent comments by so-called ‘Justice’ Minister Yariv Levin showed that there was no real intention by the coalition to reach a compromise on the contentious judicial overhaul.

“Anyone who read the statements made by the ‘justice’ minister and other senior officials understands that unfortunately they do not want to reach broad agreements, but only want to buy time in order to undermine the protest,” organizers said.

Levin said Wednesday he would resume efforts to pass the hard-right coalition’s judicial overhaul after the Knesset’s upcoming Passover recess, sparking claims that talks aimed at reaching a broad consensus on the now-frozen ‘legislation’ were being used as a fig leaf.

Netanyahu announced he was suspending the ‘legislation’ Monday as opposition to the ‘judicial’ overhaul intensified with mass spontaneous protests seeing hundreds of thousands pouring into the streets, followed by a massive strike, after his firing of War Minister Yoav Gallant, who had warned about the security implications of the coalition’s proposals and called for a halt to allow for talks.

The premier indicated the “time-out” would last until the Knesset’s next session begins April 30, meaning the pause will mostly take place when the Knesset would be in recess anyway.

However, senior officials involved in the talks said Friday that the negotiations were already dead in the water due to the coalition’s insistence that it end up with control of the ‘Judicial Selection Committee.’
