0
Sunday 2 April 2023 - 02:17

Zionist War Minister Likely to Keep Job After Apologizing

Story Code : 1050084
Zionist War Minister Likely to Keep Job After Apologizing
Netanyahu fumed at Gallant for the prime-time address he gave last Saturday evening in which he warned that the ‘Israeli’ divide over the overhaul had infiltrated the ‘Israeli’ military and security agencies, impacting their operational capacity, and posed a “tangible threat” to the Zionist regime’s security.

Netanyahu took issue with the content of Gallant’s message, given Netanyahu’s desire to pass the ‘legislation’ radically curbing the so-called ‘High Court’s’ power. But he was particularly furious over its timing — Gallant delivered his speech while Netanyahu was visiting London.

Gallant is prepared to issue an apology in writing, but only for the timing of the speech, as he still stands by the original warning he made a week ago, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 said Friday, without citing any sources.

‘Israeli’ Channel 13 and the KAN broadcaster carried similar reports, all of them unsourced. Channel 12 said that a mere apology would not be sufficient for Netanyahu, and claimed, without elaboration, that Gallant would also have to confirm his loyalty to Netanyahu.

For his part, Gallant reportedly feels that he was left with no choice but to make the speech after Netanyahu ignored his concerns for weeks regarding the damage the ‘judicial overhaul’ was causing to the military.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
1 April 2023
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
1 April 2023
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
1 April 2023
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
31 March 2023
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
31 March 2023
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
31 March 2023
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
31 March 2023
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
30 March 2023
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
30 March 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
30 March 2023
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
30 March 2023
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
29 March 2023