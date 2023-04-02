Islamic Republic Day: Iran Celebrates 44th Anniv. of End to US-Backed Pahlavi Monarchy

Islam Times - Iran commemorates the 44th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic on the back of a historic referendum, in which Iranians voted overwhelmingly in favor of departure from monarchical rule weeks after the collapse of the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

In a landmark two-day referendum held on March 30-31, 1979, more than 98.2 percent of eligible Iranians voted “yes” for the establishment of an Islamic Republic in the country.The vote, which was held less than two months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, is considered a turning point in the modern history of Iran.The Islamic Republic was established in Iran in line with the popular motto of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that called for “Independence, Freedom and the Islamic Republic” for the country.Since then, the nation annually celebrates Farvardin 12 [April 1] on the Iranian calendar as the Islamic Republic Day.The Islamic Revolution, led by the late Imam Khomeini, culminated in the overthrow of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and put an end to 2,500 years of monarchical rule in Iran.