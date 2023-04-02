0
Sunday 2 April 2023 - 02:34

Russia Increases Production of Conventional, High-precision Arms Multiple Times

Story Code : 1050095
Russia Increases Production of Conventional, High-precision Arms Multiple Times
Earlier in the day, Shoigu held a meeting at the Russian grouping's headquarters on issues of providing troops with ammunition, and also heard reports on the current situation, according to the ministry.

"Thanks to the expanded production capacities and increased labor productivity, the number of products to support the troops has increased multiple times. These are both conventional and high-precision types of weapons. All of the above allows to deliver the objectives set by Supreme Commander-in-Chief [President Vladimir Putin] in accordance with the plan for conducting the special military operation," the defense minister said.

Shoigu also noted that "the supply volumes of the most demanded ammunition has been determined, and the necessary measures are being taken to increase them."
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
1 April 2023
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
1 April 2023
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
1 April 2023
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
31 March 2023
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
31 March 2023
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
31 March 2023
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
31 March 2023
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
30 March 2023
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
Seven Jailed Saudi Activists Protest Their Detention through Hunger Strike
30 March 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
Syrian Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Damascus, Two Soldiers Wounded
30 March 2023
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
30 March 2023
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
Netanyahu To Biden: Stay Out Of ‘Israel’s’ Business
29 March 2023