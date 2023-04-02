Sayyed Nasrallah: Supporting Palestinian Resistance Crowns Titles of Jihad

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah indicated that the Holy Month of Ramadan is an important occasion to repent and invigorate relation with God Almighty.

During his weekly televised seminar, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that among the basic ways to obtain the divine forgiveness are fearing God and abandoning sins highlighting the importance of Jihad.In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that those who cannot fight in the battlefields can financially support the resistance across the Arab and Muslim world in order to gain Holy God’s consent.Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that providing a financial support to the Palestinian resistance in Gaza as well as the occupied West BAnk and Al-Quds is dutiful.