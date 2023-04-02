Iranian Navy Intercepts US Spy Drone

Islam Times - The Iranian naval forces have detected an aircraft operated by the US Navy over the Sea of Oman and forced it to avoid the country’s airspace after issuing a warning, the Navy said.

The Iranian Navy’s public relations department said on Sunday afternoon that an EP-3E airplane of the US Navy was about to intrude into Iran’s airspace over the Sea of Oman.The vigilant Iranian naval forces gave the plane a warning and blocked its unauthorized entry into the Iranian airspace, it added.The American aircraft has reportedly heeded the warning, stayed away from the Iranian aerial border and returned to the international routes.The Lockheed EP-3 is an electronic signals reconnaissance variant of the P-3 Orion, operated by the US Navy.In October 2022, an Iranian deputy defense minister highlighted the country’s great progress in the air defense industry, saying the military forces have jammed a hostile reconnaissance aircraft at a distance of 400 kilometers.