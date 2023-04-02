0
Sunday 2 April 2023 - 13:28

Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria

The IRGC Public Relations Department announced in a statement released on Sunday that Captain Meqdad Mahqani Jafarabadi, who has been injured in a criminal attack of the Zionist regime on the suburbs of Damascus on early Friday, has been martyred due to serious wounds.

Paying tribute to the courageous, pious and devoted serviceman and to Major Milad Heidari, the other IRGC officer who was martyred in the attack on Friday, the IRGC warned the fake and criminal Zionist regime that it will undoubtedly receive a response and pay the price for its crimes.

The bodies of the two Iranian martyrs are going to be repatriated on Sunday. Funeral ceremonies will be held for the two servicemen in a number of Iranian cities and they will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 5.

In a statement on Friday morning, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani vehemently condemned the attacks that the “aggressive Zionist regime” has conducted against a number of sites in Damascus and its suburbs on Thursday and Friday.

He said it is shocking and distressing that the international community has failed to show an expected and deterrent reaction to the continuous military attacks by the Zionist regime against Syria, which have targeted civilian airports and even residential areas, noting that such muted response has encouraged the Israeli regime to continue violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign member state of the United Nations and to repeat crimes against the Syrian citizens and military forces.

The Zionist regime has carried out hundreds of air attacks against targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including two missile strikes this month on Aleppo International Airport, which marked the third attack by Israeli forces on the air transport facility in six months.
