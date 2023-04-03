Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israel after Martyrdom of Advisors in Syria

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry vowed Tehran’s legal action against the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression, saying Iran reserves the right to respond to the Zionist regime in due time and place after two IRGC officers were martyred in an Israeli attack in Syria.

In a statement released on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani described the martyrdom of two Iranian military advisors in the wake of “the Zionist regime’s aggressive and cowardly attack” on Syria as “part of the price of the great Iranian nation’s endeavors in the courageous and responsible fight against Takfiri terrorism and its well-known sponsors, including the fake Zionist regime”.Offering condolences to the families of the two IRGC officers who have been martyred after Israel launched an attack on the suburbs of Damascus on March 31, Kanaani said, “The continuation of the usurper Zionist regime’s attacks against Syria amounts to the violation of that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the violation of international laws and regulations, and the continued strengthening of terrorism.”The bloods of the two honorable Iranian martyrs have not been shed in vain, the spokesman underlined.Apart from taking political and legal action to pursue the case of such aggressive and criminal Israeli measures, the Islamic Republic of Iran “reserves the right to respond to the fake Israeli regime’s state-sponsored terrorism in due time and place,” he warned.Two officers of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps serving as military advisors in Syria have been martyred in an Israeli attack on the suburbs of Damascus on Friday.Major Milad Heidari was pronounced dead on Friday, while Captain Meqdad Mahqani Jafarabadi succumbed to injuries on Sunday.The IRGC has warned the fake and criminal Zionist regime that it will undoubtedly receive a response and pay the price for its crimes.The Israeli regime has carried out hundreds of air attacks against targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including two missile strikes this month on Aleppo International Airport, which marked the third attack by Israeli forces on the air transport facility in six months.