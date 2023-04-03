Renowned Pakistani Figures Emphasize Supporting Palestine

Islam Times - Prominent political and religious figures of Pakistan emphasized the determination of the people of this country to support the Palestinian nation and the resistance front stressing that Pakistan will not surrender to the conspiracy of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime at any cost.

The Palestine Defense Conference was held in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, with the presence of prominent political, religious and media personalities.This unifying ceremony was held by the Palestine Support Foundation in Pakistan and at the Correspondents' Club Hall in Quetta, and the speakers announced their determination to celebrate the International Quds Day on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.Allama Mir Maqsood Ali Domki, the state secretary general of the Muslim Union Party in Pakistan, said: "Along with the Muslim world, the Muslims of Pakistan are at the forefront of defending Palestine; meanwhile, they are aware of the overt and hidden plans of the common enemies and their agents to advance the normalization plan with the Zionist regime."Condemning some efforts in Pakistan to push this country into a group of compromisers with the Zionist regime, he warned and emphasized that the people of Pakistan will not allow any conspiracy to make them withdraw a bit of their principles that the Zionist regime is illegitimate.Liaqat Baloch, the vice-chairman of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, also paid tribute to Shamakh, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini and said: "The decree of Imam Khomeini (RA) to celebrate the last Friday of Ramadan as the World Quds Day is an eternal heritage for the Muslims of the world and has become a strong factor to keep the Palestine issue alive."He asked the government of Pakistan to establish the World Quds Day as a national and official day in this country and to deal strongly with the agents who try to compromise with Israel.Naser Shirazi, a political researcher, during his speech at this conference said: "International Quds Day will be celebrated on the 23rd of Ramadan in large and small cities of Pakistan, and the supporters of Palestine will once again express their hatred and disgust towards the Israeli regime."