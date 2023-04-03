Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Check Point in West Bank

Islam Times - The resistance forces in the West Bank targeted the Zionist soldiers at the checkpoint located in the West Bank on Sunday night.

Anti-Zionist operations have increased greatly in recent months in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in various areas of the West Bank, In such a way that the political leaders and military and security institutions of this regime admit their inability to deal with these operations and warn about its expansion.The resistance forces managed to shoot at the Zionist soldiers stationed at the "Al-Jalma" checkpoint in the north of Jenin.After this incident, the Zionists closed the checkpoint and prevented people from passing by.This attack was targeted with an explosive package.This attack takes place at the same time that local sources report a violent and armed conflict between Palestinian youths and the Zionist occupation in Al-Jalma village in the north of Jenin.Before this, the Zionists only fought with the Palestinians in the south of the occupied territories and in the Gaza region, but now the West Bank in the east of Palestine has become a hiding place for the cowardly Zionists.