0
Monday 3 April 2023 - 01:04

Three UK Citizens Are Still in Taliban Custody for 3 Month

Story Code : 1050254
Three UK Citizens Are Still in Taliban Custody for 3 Month
Non-profit group says charity medic, traveler and an unnamed third man are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan since January 11.

UK non-profit organization, the Presidium Network said it is assisting two of the detainees, charity medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, and a holidaymaker named Miles Routledge, 23.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Saturday, the foreign office said it was providing support to their families.

There had been “no meaningful contact” between authorities and the two men Presidium is assisting, he said, adding that their arrests came in relation to a misunderstanding over what he said was a licensed weapon in Cornwell’s room.

The two men being assisted by Presidium were detained by Taliban secret police on January 11.

It is unclear how long Routledge has been held.

Miles Routledge, 23, a British holidaymaker received widespread attention and criticism on social media in August 2021 for having traveled to Afghanistan despite the Taliban’s return to power after US-led foreign forces withdrew from the country.

Last year, the Taliban freed a veteran television cameraman and four other British nationals whom it had held for six months.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
US to Keep Warships in Mediterranean for More Military ‘Options’
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
Yemen Warns of ‘Surprising’ Attacks on Saudi, UAE
2 April 2023
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
FIFA Punishment of Indonesia Another Show of Double Standards
2 April 2023
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
Another IRGC Officer Pronounced Dead after Israeli Strike in Syria
2 April 2023
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
US to Announce $2.6 Billion in New Military Aid to Ukraine
1 April 2023
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Displaces Yemenis on Abd Al-Kuri Island in the Socotra Archipelago
1 April 2023
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
China: “No Force Can Stand in the Way” of Reunification with Taiwan
1 April 2023
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
Trump Campaign Raised Over $4 Million in 24 Hours after His Indictment
1 April 2023
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
31 March 2023
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syrian Defenses Repel “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
31 March 2023
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
Taiwan’s President in US, China Stages Combat Patrols
31 March 2023
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
Trump Indicted, To Appear in Court Next Week Facing 30 Charges
31 March 2023
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
FIFA Supports Apartheid, Strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup for Banning “Israel”
30 March 2023