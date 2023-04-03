Three UK Citizens Are Still in Taliban Custody for 3 Month

Islam Times - Three British men are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan since January 11, as UK foreign ministry says it is working to secure contact with them.

Non-profit group says charity medic, traveler and an unnamed third man are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan since January 11.UK non-profit organization, the Presidium Network said it is assisting two of the detainees, charity medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, and a holidaymaker named Miles Routledge, 23.Meanwhile, in a statement released on Saturday, the foreign office said it was providing support to their families.There had been “no meaningful contact” between authorities and the two men Presidium is assisting, he said, adding that their arrests came in relation to a misunderstanding over what he said was a licensed weapon in Cornwell’s room.The two men being assisted by Presidium were detained by Taliban secret police on January 11.It is unclear how long Routledge has been held.Miles Routledge, 23, a British holidaymaker received widespread attention and criticism on social media in August 2021 for having traveled to Afghanistan despite the Taliban’s return to power after US-led foreign forces withdrew from the country.Last year, the Taliban freed a veteran television cameraman and four other British nationals whom it had held for six months.