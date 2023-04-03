Israel Will Pay the Price for Iranian Martyrs: IRGC Vows

Islam Times - "Undoubtedly, the crime committed by the fake and criminal regime will not be unanswered and the Zionist regime will pay the price for the martyrdom of the IRGC military advisors," Islamic Revolutionary guard corpse issued a statement on Sunday after martyrdom of second Iranian military advisor in Syria.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said Sunday that another military adviser was martyred of his wounds from Israeli airstrikes in Syria.IRGC has announced that Meghdad Mahghani Jafarabadi, who was wounded in Friday's attack by the Zionist regime near Damascus, has succumbed to his injuries."Undoubtedly, the crime committed by the fake and criminal regime will not be unanswered and the Zionist regime will pay the price for the martyrdom of the IRGC military advisor," the statement added."Crimes" of killing IRGC officers "will not go unanswered", the statement read.The Iranian military advisor, who was part of Iran’s advisory mission in Syria at the official request of the government in Damascus, was targeted near the Syrian capital early Friday.Another IRGC military advisor named Milad Heydari 32 was martyred in a criminal strike by bombers of the Zionist regime on a Syrian military base near Damascus on Friday morning.The statement said Heydari will be buried in the city of Hamedan and Mehghani will be laid to rest in Golestan after public funeral ceremonies on Wednesday.Syrian media said the country's air defenses ''confronted hostile targets'' on Friday, adding that some of the missiles were shot down.Meanwhile, fresh airstrikes were reported early on Sunday targeting several sites in Syria's Homs province, wounding five soldiers, Syrian state media reported.There has been no report yet about any Iranian casualty in Sunday's attack.The fresh attacks marked the ninth time Israel has targeted positions in the Arab country since the start of the year and the third time in the last week.