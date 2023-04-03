0
Monday 3 April 2023 - 01:34

Israeli Ex-Defense Min Encourages Protests against Bibi

The protests, which triggered due to Netanyahu's plan to reform the regime's judiciary, have reached their peak today with the resignation of the Bibi cabinet's minister of defense Yoav Galant.

Avigdor Liberman said on Saturday night that it was not obligatory to cooperate with one who tells lie; "I know Netanyahu since 1988 and it is clear that he is lying."

The demonstrations are going on in Tel Aviv and other parts of occupied Palestine due to a fierce conflict between the far-right cabinet headed by Netanyahu and the opposition faction led by Yair Lapid, the former prime minister of the Israeli regime.

The leaders of the opposition groups consider the judicial reforms to weaken the judicial system and Netanyahu's struggle to delay his trial due because of corruption and bribery.

They believe that the actions of Netanyahu's cabinet will lead the Israeli regime to a civil war and gradual collapse.

Following the intensification of Israeli popular protests in the occupied territories of Palestine, Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir reached an agreement to postpone the reforms to a summer session of the Knesset. 

Yet, the protests are ongoing because the Israelis do not trust the Zionist authorities.
